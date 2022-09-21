Watch: Huge Gator Found Roaming Texas Neighborhood Removed By Tow Truck

Texas - no, not Florida - homeowners were stunned to see a huge visitor crawling around their neighborhood this week.

A 10-foot alligator was found roaming the streets of a subdivision in Atascocita, located about 30 miles northeast of Houston down in Harris County, according to a tweet by Constable Mark Herman.

Neighbors told Houston NBC affiliate KPRC that the gator was first spotted on a surveillance camera partially underneath a truck in someone's driveway early Monday morning.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

By the time police arrived, the alligator was back in the street.

Law enforcement officers called a specialist to the scene who covered the animal's face with a hoodie and tied it up. Then he worked with a tow truck driver to lift the gator into the bed of his pickup truck before driving away.

SEE YOU LATER, ALLIGATOR!



This morning, deputies responded to the 13800 block of N Lake Branch Lane in Atascocita in reference to an 10 ft alligator in the middle of the road. The alligator has been safely captured and in Animal Control's possession. pic.twitter.com/G8sPY1OBgy — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 19, 2022

The alligator is now safe with Animal Control.

A homeowner told KPRC said there are many gators in the neighborhood bayou, but they're much smaller than this one.