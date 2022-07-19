Police Release Video of Rideshare Driver Shot and Killed in Oakland's Little Saigon

Oakland police released video Tuesday of a rideshare and food delivery driver killed not far from his home near Little Saigon Sunday morning.

Police revealed the footage in hopes that people will recognize the mannerisms or voices of those in it and will help them arrest and charge the person who killed Kon “Patrick” Fung.

“Our officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 2000 block of 13th Avenue,” said Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. “Upon arrival our officers made contact with Mr. Fung who was suffering from gunshot wounds.”

Fung died at the scene.

His girlfriend’s son heard the shots and called his mother who dropped what she was doing in nearby Chinatown to rush to the scene.

“This area has been impacted by violence over the last several months and we have been working with the community to try and address this violence,” said Armstrong.

The police chief said he doesn’t think Fung was targeted for anything but his money or car, but admits Chinatown and Little Saigon, areas filled with immigrants and low income people, are the most violent locations in Oakland.

“We are addressing shootings, homicides, robberies and traffic enforcement in this particular area,” said Armstrong.

Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council’s Executive Director Jennifer Li started a GoFundMe page to help Fung's family.

“It wears on you to see this again and again and again,” she said. “It’s like when did our lives become so disposable.”

Li said he worked two jobs and was the only provider for his elderly parents.

“He wanted to move his family to somewhere safe away from violence that ultimately took his life,” she said.

Li said the Asian community won’t stop demanding that police and city officials do something to increase police presence in their community.

But for now all they can do is support families who are grieving.