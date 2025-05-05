Miami

Lamborghini yacht sinking caught on camera as US Coast Guard rescues 32 people

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the 63-foot luxury boat started taking on water near Monument Island and Star Island around 5 p.m. Saturday.

New video shows the aftermath from a Lamborghini yacht that partially sank over the weekend off Miami Beach and led to more than 30 people needing to be rescued.

The boat was carrying 32 people who were rescued. No injuries were reported.

Video posted on social media showed a large group of women on the boat as it started sinking.

Photos released by the Coast Guard showed crews responding and the yacht partially submerged.

Other video showed the yacht bobbing in the water after its occupants were rescued.

It's unknown who owns the boat or what caused it to sink.

Coast Guard officials said commercial salvage was trying to recover the boat, and added it's not a hazard to navigation.

