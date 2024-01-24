Video shows Arkansas police officer rescuing child from frozen pond

An Arkansas police officer came to the rescue for a child stuck in a dangerous situation.

Bodycam footage released by the Jonesboro Police Department shows an officer responding to a call of a child who fell through ice that had formed on top of a local pond Saturday.

Officer Troy Ellison can be seen running to the scene, where the child appeared to be almost completely under water while holding onto the ice. The officer then carefully crawled out onto the frozen pond and began working to pull the child out of the water.

"I got ya," Ellison can be heard saying repeatedly to the child.

With the help of a fellow officer and members of the Jonesboro Fire Department, Ellison was able to get the child out of the pond and back to safety.

The child was taken to the hospital to be examined for any possible cold weather injuries, according to authorities.

"Be mindful that no matter how cold the temperatures get this winter, playing on the ice is never safe," the Jonesboro Police Department said. "Luckily, this call had a very happy ending."