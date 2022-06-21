atv

Video Shows ATV Riders on Grass Near Washington Monument

The group of dirt bike and ATV riders were spotted on a sidewalk and on the grass on the National Mall

By Madeline Herron

Video obtained by News4 shows a number of people on dirt bikes and ATVs riding on the National Mall on Sunday night.

Riders can be seen on the street, on a sidewalk and then on the grass near the Washington Monument. Bystanders can be seen watching as the group off-roads onto the grass.

The clip went viral on social media, with many viewers outraged by what they saw.

U.S. Park Police officers responded but, “the ATVs left the area prior to any law enforcement intervention,” the department said in a statement. 

No one was arrested.

It’s illegal to ride a dirt bike or ATV on D.C. streets, but police have trouble enforcing the law as a no-chase policy is in effect.

The riders were seen a week after an ATV rider shot and wounded a driver who said he asked a group of riders if they thought what they were doing was appropriate. He said he felt lucky to be alive.

