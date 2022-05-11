Video Shows Good Samaritans Save Driver Who Had Medical Episode on South Florida Road

Newly-released video shows a group of good Samaritans coming together to rescue a driver who suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel on a busy South Florida roadway.

The incident happened May 5 on Woolbright Road at Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach.

Video released by Boynton Beach Police on Wednesday shows the woman's car slowly enter the busy intersection as she suffers from some sort of medical issue.

The woman's co-worker saw her slumped over the steering wheel and ran into the intersection to try to render aid, police said.

Several other motorists suddenly run up to help stop the slowly moving car as it nearly rolls into oncoming traffic.

One woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and a man used it to smash the rear passenger's side window of the car. Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger’s side door.

The good Samaritans were able to push the car to a nearby parking lot where a nurse who was on the phone with 911 rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

Police are trying to identify all of the good Samaritans who jumped in to help the woman in the hopes of recognizing them for their heroic efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police spokesperson Stephanie Slater at slaters@bbfl.us.