Puerto Rico

Video shows moment gunman opens fire in front of Puerto Rican courthouse, killing 2 people

Puerto Rico's Police Commissioner told reporters that authorities are trying to determine a motive

By The Associated Press and Staff Reports

WKAQ-TV

Two people were fatally shot Tuesday in front of a courthouse in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico and a third person was injured.

The unidentified shooter was arrested minutes later at the courthouse in the northern city of Caguas, according to a police statement.

The victims were a male bystander, identified by family members as 43-year-old Ángel Calderón and Rosa Calderón, 34, who worked as a security guard for a private company, police on the scene told reporters. The security company did not immediately return a message for comment.

Video obtained by Telemundo affiliate WKAQ-TV shows the moment at least seven shots were fired near the court's entrance as a reporter who was preparing for a broadcast fled the area.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Puerto Rico Police Commissioner Antonio López arrived at the scene and told reporters that authorities are trying to determine a motive.

“It’s an extremely unfortunate case,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alexis Torres, secretary of the island's Department of Public Safety, said the suspect knew at least one of the victims.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Puerto RicoCrime and Courts
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us