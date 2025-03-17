Video shows rescue of Connecticut man who told police his stepmom held him captive for 20 years

When police and firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Blake Street in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Feb. 17, they rescued a 32-year-old man who was emaciated – weighing only 68 pounds – and he revealed something that shocked police and firefighters.

He told them that his stepmother had held him in captive for 20 years and he set the fire to escape, according to police.

Waterbury police have arrested the man’s stepmother, Kimberly Sullivan, who denies the charges.

NBC Connecticut obtained the video of the rescue on Monday.

It shows Sullivan standing outside, holding a small dog, speaking with one of the first responders.

“Who else is in the house?” a first responder asked Sullivan.

“My stepson is in here,” she answered. “Trying to have them help them out. That’s it. I have two cats.”

“Everybody’s out?” the first responder asked.

“Yes,” Sullivan answered.

“But your stepson’s still inside?” the first responder asked.

“Yeah. He’s right here,” Sullivan said.

“Alright, my dog is shaking,” Sullivan said as she was led away from the burning home.

Emergency crews then brought the victim to the ambulance.

Police have not released the name of the victim, who school officials said was unenrolled from Waterbury schools in 2004, to protect his privacy and said he will need a lot of support as he recovers.

The man’s story has captured hearts around the country and people have donated tens of thousands of dollars to help him.

According to the arrest warrant issued for Sullivan, she is accused of locking her stepson in a 9-foot-by-8-foot room all day, every day with no heat or air conditioning. Police said he was supplied with minimal food and water and the warrant describes the malnourishment as life-threatening.

According to warrant, the victim has undergone medical treatment, but organizations like Safe Haven say he likely has a long way to go.

Kimberly Sullivan has been charged with assault in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, cruelty to persons and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Sullivan’s attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis, said his client is innocent and denies the allegations.

“She completely maintains her innocence, from our perspective. These allegations are not true. They are outlandish. She was blown away when she heard these allegations,” Kaloidis said. “We look forward to being able to vindicate her and show that she’s done nothing wrong.”

Kaloidis said his client never locked her stepson in a room.

“That is absolutely not true. He was not locked in a room. She did not restrain him in any way. She provided food, she provided shelter. She is blown away by these allegations. It is shocking and what's more shocking to me? It's how somebody can (be) falsely accused of such a thing," Kaloidis said.

Sullivan was released on a $300,000 bond. She is due in court Wednesday, March 26.