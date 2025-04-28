Arizona

Video shows speedboat going airborne in Arizona boat race

A speedboat took flight during a high-speed run, launching in the air and somehow landing upright.

By Daniela Gonzalez

A video shows the moment when a speedboat took flight during a boat race in Lake Havasu, Arizona.

In the video, the speedboat can be seen launching into the air after accelerating at high speed and miraculously landing upright at the Desert Storm Shugrue’s Shootout event.

Witnesses said they saw the racers walking and confirmed they were not seriously injured after the incident.

According to the organizers of the race, these speedboats can reach speeds close to 200 mph.

Arizona
