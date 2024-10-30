A new video taken by one of the two spectators who were struck by a Navy parachutist in San Francisco during Fleet Week was released Wednesday.

The footage, which was shared by the spectators' attorney, shows a member of the Navy Leap Frog parachute team coming down toward the Marina Green landing zone on Oct. 13 but veer off course and strike a mother and her 17-year-old daughter on the ground.

The family's attorney said the mother suffered a concussion and her daughter needed surgery for a fractured pelvis.

"There is no doubt that this is not what this parachutist or the Navy wanted to happen, but regrettably a young woman was injured and was left with a mountain of medical bills," Tanya Gomerman, the family's attorney, said in a statement. "She faces a long, difficult recovery and is unable to handle even the most basic tasks without support from her family. It’s a tragic incident that raises questions about safety protocols and accountability at events involving such high-risk displays."

A Navy spokesperson issued the following statement Wednesday: "Our thoughts are with the individuals involved and their family. The Navy is conducting several investigations into the incident and taking the necessary steps to ensure the highest levels of safety at future events. The Navy Parachute Team paused scheduled demonstrations to conduct this review of procedures. We cannot comment on the ongoing investigation or any pending litigations at this time."