Crime and Courts

Virginia Governor to Sign Legislation Ending Death Penalty

Virginia has executed more people than any other state since its days as a colony

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ralph Northam is set to sign historic legislation that will put an end to the death penalty in Virginia, a state with a long and prolific history of carrying out executions.

Northam scheduled a tour Wednesday of the death chamber at the Greensville Correction Center, then planned to sign the landmark legislation abolishing the death penalty.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The legislation marks a dramatic shift in a state that has executed more people than any other.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Boulder Shooting 5 hours ago

Haunted by Mass Violence, Colorado Confronts Painful History

Egypt 4 hours ago

Massive Cargo Ship Becomes Wedged, Blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

Virginia has put to death nearly 1,400 people since its days as a colony. In modern times, Virginia is second only to Texas in the number of executions it has carried out, with 113 since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

Last month, Virginia’s new Democratic majority won a yearslong battle when both the Senate and House of Delegates approved bills to end capital punishment. Virginia has become the 23rd state to abolish the death penalty.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsVirginiadeath penaltyRALPH NORTHAM
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us