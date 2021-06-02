Virginia

Virginia Tech Football Player Charged With Murder

By The Associated Press

NBCLA

A Virginia Tech freshman linebacker has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 40-year-old man in Blacksburg, police said Wednesday.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Isimemen Etute, 18, is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday in Montgomery County General District Court. He is being held without bond.

Virginia Tech said in a statement that Etute, who is from Virginia Beach, also has been suspended from the team and the university.

Blacksburg police have released few details. Police said that Etute was acquainted with the victim, Jerry Smith. He was found dead Tuesday night after officers were called to a house in the college town to conduct a welfare check

Police said that there “continues to be a complex, ongoing investigation.” Witnesses have been identified and interviewed.

Virginia Tech said that Blacksburg police continue to lead the investigation. The university said it will assist law enforcement agencies working the case in any way it can.

