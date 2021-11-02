Virginia Voters Head to the Polls as Nation Watches Governor Race

What to Know Election Day has arrived in Virginia, and voters can line up to cast ballots until 7 p.m.

Races on the ballot include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and House of Delegates seats.

Thousands of people cast their ballots early.

Election Day has arrived in Virginia, and the polls are open for voters to cast ballots in a governor’s race that’s being closely watched around the nation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The tight race is seen as a bellwether for midterm elections in 2022 — and voter enthusiasm appears to be high. More than 1.1 million votes were cast early in Virginia in the 2021 race, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. It’s now easier to vote early or absentee, so that chunk of votes has grown considerably.

With polls showing the top two gubernatorial candidates in a dead heat, turnout could decide the race.

Virginia's marquee race Tuesday is between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, a businessman and political newcomer.

Voters electing the lieutenant governor are choosing between two women, guaranteeing that whoever wins will make history. The post has been held by men for the entirety of the state’s history.

In the the lieutenant governor's race, Woodbridge Democratic Del. Hala Ayala is facing Republican Winsome Sears, who last held public office two decades ago.

Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking a third term in a contest against Republican Jason Miyares, a delegate from Virginia Beach.

Polls opened at 6 a.m.; anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. Here's a voter's guide to who is on the ballot and how to cast your vote.

“It’s just been a turbulent couple of years anyway. Emotions are high, people want to get their voices out there and they’re going to do it however they can,” one voter said.

Some changes in the way Virginia tabulates and reports its votes could give citizens a look at how things are going Tuesday night much earlier than in years past.

In prior elections, in-person early votes and absentee ballots were added to totals last, late in the evening.

This year, election officials can process those votes ahead of time. When polls close, officials can instantly tabulate early in-person votes and most absentee ballots, meaning they will be reported first.

Elections officials are aiming to report those results not long after polls close. Election Day totals will come in a bit later.

Mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day will make up the final batch. They are set to be added to totals on Friday.

The election results are not official until the Board of Elections meets to certify them on Nov. 15.

Virginia's highly anticipated 2021 election drew out voters early Tuesday. News4's Justin Finch reports on what's at stake.

Fairfax County is one place where officials say voters have turned out in high numbers. About 175,000 Fairfax County residents cast early and absentee ballots before the polls opened Tuesday morning, general registrar Scott Konopasek said.

More than 14,000 people voted early on Saturday, setting a single-day record, Konopasek said.

A line of people stood outside the Fairfax Government Center when the polls opened early Tuesday.

“I was surprised to see so many people lined up by 6 o’clock,” Konopasek said.