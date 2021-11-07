Von Miller

Von Miller Inactive for Rams' Sunday Night Football Game Vs. Titans

The linebacker will be inactive due to an ankle injury

By Max Molski

Von Miller inactive for Sunday Night Football game vs. Titans

Von Miller’s Los Angeles Rams debut will have to wait. 

Miller was ruled among the Rams’ inactives for the team’s Sunday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans because of an ankle sprain. He was initially called a game-time decision ahead of the matchup.

The Rams acquired Miller on Monday in a deal with the Denver Broncos. L.A. shipped out its second-round and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to acquire the eight-time Pro Bowler. 

The edge rusher suffered the injury in a Thursday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 21. He then missed the Broncos’ Week 8 win over the Washington Football Team. He has 4.5 sacks in seven games played so far this season.

Miller joins QB Bryce Perkins, OLB Chris Garrett, OL Alaric Jackson, OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and TE Brycen Hopkins as the Rams’ inactive players for the Super Bowl XXXIV rematch.

Miller will still get a chance to make his Rams debut in primetime. The team’s next game is on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 15.

 

