Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate and they visited Philadelphia for their first rally together.

The rally was held Tuesday on Temple University's campus at the Liacouras Center.

“Since the day that I announced my candidacy, I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future,” Harris said while standing with Walz in Philadelphia. “I’m here today because I’ve found such a leader, Gov. Tim Walz of the great state of Minnesota.”

“He’s the kind of person who makes people feel like they belong and then inspires them to dream big. ... That’s the kind of vice president America deserves,” Harris said.

Taking the microphone after Harris, Walz revved up the crowd for the rigorous campaign to come. “We’ve got 91 days. My God, that’s easy. We’ll sleep when we’re dead," he said.

The remarks reflected the urgency of the moment, with Harris tapping Walz for the ticket during one of the most turbulent periods in modern American politics. Republicans have rallied around former President Donald Trump after he was targeted in an attempted assassination in July. Just days later, President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign, forcing Harris to scramble to unify Democrats and decide on a running mate over a breakneck two-week stretch.

In choosing the 60-year-old Walz, Harris is elevating a Midwestern governor, military veteran and union supporter who helped enact an ambitious Democratic agenda for his state, including sweeping protections for abortion rights and generous aid to families.

Harris hopes Walz will help her shore up her campaign’s standing across the upper Midwest, a critical region in presidential politics that often serves as a buffer for Democrats seeking the White House. The party remains haunted by Trump’s wins in Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016. Trump lost those states in 2020 but has zeroed in on them as he aims to return to the presidency this year and is expanding his focus to Minnesota.

Since Walz was announced, the team raised more than $20 million from grassroots donations, the campaign said.

Many voters and supporters of Harris showed up bright and early hours ahead of the rally at the center in Philly.

“A month ago I could not have told you I’d be interested in a political event today. A month later so much is changing so fast, so I’m genuinely interested to hear what they have to say I want to hear the speeches," Caryn Solly, from Trenton, NJ, said.

Many shared how they felt about Harris picking Walz as her running mate.

“I was a little surprised because part of me thought it would be Josh Shapiro," Anthonio Dawkins from South Jersey said.

There had long been speculation the Pennsylvania's own governor, Josh Shapiro, might get the call from the vice president.

Many voiced that they supported her choice.

“I was hoping for Josh but I’m glad she made a pick it’s a good pick I think people will accept it and move forward with a strong ticket," Michael Robinson from Temple University said.

"Very exciting to have a progressive as a young person I think we need someone that sees the nuances in modern politics and speaks to people in my generation," Mark Maddock from Illinois said.

Harris announced Walz as her new running mate hours before the rally Tuesday.

I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate.



As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his.



It's great to have him on the team.



Now let’s get to work. Join us:https://t.co/W4AE2WlMTj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024

"I'm thrilled to be on this journey with you and Doug, this incredible journey," Walz told Harris, referring to her husband. "Thank you for trust you put in me, and maybe more so, thanks for bringing back the joy."

Who is Tim Walz?

Here are five things you should know about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.