Kamala Harris

VP Kamala Harris Returns to Bay Area to Push Infrastructure Plan

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the first time since taking office, Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to the Bay Area.

The purpose of her visit Monday morning is to build support for the Biden Administration's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

While in town, the vice president will tour a local facility that works to provide clean drinking water, one of the goals of the plan. She will then hold a listening session with state leaders and small business owners in Oakland.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

George Floyd 12 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: ER Doctor Who Pronounced Floyd Dead Says Suffocation Was ‘Likely' Cause

covid vaccine Apr 3

Can You Take Tylenol, Ibuprofen With the COVID Vaccine?

Harris is scheduled to arrive in the Bay Area around 8:45 a.m. and depart for Southern California at about 2:30 p.m.

Cierra Johnson has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Kamala Harrisbay area
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us