gun violence

Waffle House shooting in Indianapolis leaves 1 dead and 5 injured

Shots were fired inside and outside the restaurant after two groups of people were involved in an altercation

By The Associated Press

A shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Indianapolis early Monday morning killed one person and wounded five others, according to news reports.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant on Lynhurst Drive around 12:30 a.m., reports said.

Police found six victims with gunshot wounds. One woman died at an area hospital, while another woman was in critical condition. Three men and a woman were in stable condition, WTHR-TV reported.

Shots were fired inside and outside the restaurant after two groups of people were involved in an altercation, WTHR reported.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No arrests were immediately made after the shooting as police continued to investigate.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

gun violence
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us