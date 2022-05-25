Walmart

Walmart ‘Reviewing' Juneteenth Themed Ice Cream Product Amid Growing Backlash

Social media blasts the retail giant for selling Juneteenth themed ice cream, a year after the day marking the official end to slavery was deemed a federal holiday

Walmart says it is reviewing its Juneteenth-themed ice cream following intense backlash online.

In a statement sent to NBCNews, Walmart said, "Juneteenth holiday marks a commemoration and celebration of freedom and independence. However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate."

In this product image, Walmart's Juneteeth ice cream is seen.

The flavor was part of Walmart’s special edition commemorating June 19, the newest federal holiday, which recognizes the official end of slavery and the celebration of Black culture. Many criticized the gesture as a form of cultural appropriation.

In photos circulating online, the ice cream’s container has green, yellow and red accents and says, “Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope.” The ice cream is also available in a swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavor.

Some on Twitter also pointed out that the special edition ice cream was similar to a flavor called "Right as Rain Red Velvet Cheesecake," released by Creamalicious, a national ice cream brand owned by Liz Rogers, a Black chef. Walmart has not responded to the allegations.

