2020 Presidential Race

Warren Says Sanders Told Her a Woman Couldn’t Win the Presidency

The Sanders campaign called it "a lie"

In this July 30, 2019 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., embrace after the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN in the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said late Monday that Sen. Bernie Sanders had told her he didn't think a woman could win the 2020 election — a statement the Sanders campaign had blasted as "a lie" earlier in the day.

"Bernie and I met for more than two hours in December 2018 to discuss the 2020 election, our past work together and our shared goals," the Massachusetts senator said in a statement. "Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed."

Sanders and Warren will share a debate stage Tuesday evening in Iowa.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

US Drops Designation of China as Currency Manipulator

Houston Astros 5 hours ago

Hinch, Luhnow Fired for Astros’ Sign Stealing

To read the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

2020 Presidential RaceElizabeth WarrenBernie Sanders
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us