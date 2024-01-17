Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies after suffering heart attack

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević died Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack at a private team dinner, the team said. He was 46.

The NBA has postponed Wednesday's game between the Warriors and the Utah Jazz. The league did not immediately announce a rescheduled date.

"We are absolutely devastated by Dejan's sudden passing," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasha, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable."

Milojević was in his third season with the Warriors and was part of the group that helped Golden State win the 2022 NBA championship. He previously coached in Serbia — where he once worked with a young Nikola Jokic before the now-Denver star and two-time NBA MVP came to the United States — along with Montenegro, plus is a past assistant coach for the Serbian national team.

He had prior NBA experience through Summer League stints with Atlanta, San Antonio and Houston. Milojević spent 14 years as a player and was a three-time MVP of the Adriatic League.

The Jazz said tickets for Wednesday's game would be honored for the rescheduled date to be announced.