Washington Monument

Washington Monument Vandalized With Red Paint, Profanity

The base was expected to remain closed for a few overnight hours as an investigation continues.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly dumping a bucket of paint and writing profanities on the Washington Monument.

U.S. Park Police officers arrested the man, whose name has not been released, at around 7:30 p.m. Video showed red paint on the Monument and profanities on one of the walls.

The motive of the vandalism was not immediately clear.

The base was expected to remain closed for a few overnight hours as an investigation continues, and National Park Service said crews were preparing to begin work "first thing in the morning" Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Crews clean red paint off the Washington Monument on Sept. 21, 2022, after it was vandalized.

Workers with washers and cleaning solutions were seen spraying away the profanity about sunrise Wednesday.

NPS spokesperson Mike Litterest told our partners at WTOP that it could take up to three weeks before the paint is completely removed. Multiple rounds of treatment may be necessary to get paint out of the porous marble.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Russia-Ukraine War 10 mins ago

In Address to United Nations, Biden Will Denounce Russian War as Affront to Body's Charter

Guns and Weapons 49 mins ago

Republican Attorney Generals Don't Want Visa, Mastercard and AmEx to Track Gun Sales

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Washington MonumentCrime and Courts
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us