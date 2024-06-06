TikTok

Watch these adorable twin babies meet each other for the first time

It’s brotherly love!

By Elise Solé | TODAY

When a pair of twin babies finally noticed each other, it was love at first sight. “My twin boys discovering each other for the first time,” Meagan Garr, a wedding videographer in Ocala, Florida, wrote on a TikTok video of her 4-month-old sons Cooper and Olsen.

The video with 13 million views shows the fraternal twin brothers lying next to each other and having a non-verbal conversation. They’re smiling and staring into each other’s eyes, babbling, touching arms and very delighted with their mirror image.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

@meagangarr

My heart could explode. I hope theyll always be best buds #twins #twinbrothers #twinbabies #twinmom #twinsoftiktok

♬ original sound - Meagan | mom of littles 🌼

Meagan tells TODAY.com that she recorded the interaction after trying to get her babies to acknowledge each other’s presence.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“I have a friend whose twins are 6 months old and she told me, ‘They just noticed each other.' I was like, ‘That’s a milestone — what?’” says Meagan.

The twins already react to their older brothers Jackson, 6, and Lucas, 3, says Meagan, but hadn’t acknowledged each other just yet. “It’s sort of like, ‘You’re my arm, you’re always there,’” she says.

The Garrs
It's a party of five for the Garr family, thanks to twins Cooper and Olsen. (The Garrs)

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Parenting 33 mins ago

Should dads bring their daughters into the men's bathroom or women's bathroom? We asked an expert

Immigration 48 mins ago

Migrants are rattled and unsure as deportations begin under new rule halting asylum

This week, Meagan took photos of the twins, trying to catch them smile at the same time. While sorting through the pictures, she glanced up to see her boys smiling at each other.

“It was a candid moment, which made my heart so happy,” she says.

Meagan has wanted twins for a long time.

“When I was five, I told my mom, ‘I’m going to have twin boys when I grow up,’” she says. “Then I had my first baby and said, ‘Just kidding, one is really hard.’”

When Meagan and her husband Andrew found out they were expecting, she told her sons right away.

Although twins don’t run in either family, her oldest son Jackson knew.

“He said, ‘I want two babies,” says Meagan. During the first trimester, Jackson was convinced he was going to have twin brothers. According to Meagan, “He wasn’t even fazed” by the ultrasound results.

Cooper and Olsen were born premature at approximately 33 weeks and stayed in the NICU for their first month. Cooper weighed 3 pounds, 14 ounces (and was nicknamed ‘Mini Cooper”) and Olsen weighed five pounds, one ounce.

Meagan says she’d love for her twins to interact more.

“We’ve had a few moments,” she says, “if they’re both in a good mood and next to each other.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

TikTok
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us