Animals and Wildlife

Watch: Breaching whale takes out small boat in New Hampshire

The people on the boat were thrown from the vessel by the force of the strike, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, but unhurt

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

A breaching whale came crashing down on a small boat in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, capsizing the boat but miraculously leaving those onboard uninjured.

The people on the boat, which was sailing near Odiorne Point State Park, were thrown from the vessel by the force of the strike, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, but unhurt. They were rescued by a good Samaritan who witnessed the breach and brought them to Great Bay Marina.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The Coast Guard said the whale appears to be unhurt.

Video shows the moment the whale made contact with the boat. One person can be seen jumping from the boat.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The Center of Coastal Studies Marine Animal Hotline and NOAA were informed.

More details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us