hurricane ian

Watch: Images Show Waters in Florida Receding as Hurricane Ian Approaches

The phenomenon is known as a "negative surge," "blowout tide," or "water level set-down," as the strong winds from an approaching storm push water out

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Images captured in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday showed waters receding, leaving exposed parts of the bay's sandy bottom.

The phenomenon is known as a “negative surge,” “blowout tide,” or “water level set-down,” as the strong winds from an approaching storm push water out. Then, once the eye of the storm passes, a storm surge usually will push all of the water back in.

The city of Venice, Florida, shared images of waters receding from its Venice Fishing Pier, and the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay posted images on its Twitter account with a warning to residents that they should not attempt to go near the area or "any other location with receding water."

"The water WILL come back," it said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Hurricane Coverage

Florida 8 hours ago

Hurricane Ian Barrels Toward Florida as Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Storm

severe weather 12 hours ago

Hurricane Ian Reignites Panic for Florida's Strapped Insurance Market

The striking scenes were reminiscent of what happened ahead of 2017’s Hurricane Irma, when Tampa Bay saw a significant negative surge just before the arrival of the massive Category 2 hurricane.

Ian is expected to make landfall along Florida's southwest coast on Wednesday as a highly destructive Category 4 hurricane, bringing 155 mph winds and up to 16 feet of storm surge to some coastal areas.

NBC's Sam Brock reports from Tampa as residents evacuate the city.

This article tagged under:

hurricane ian
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us