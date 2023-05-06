British Royal Family
Live Blog

Full Coverage: The Coronation Festivities for King Charles III

For the first time in 70 years, the United Kingdom crowned a new monarch.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Editor's Note: The live portion of this blog has ended.

A momentous occasion for the United Kingdom was televised across the globe today.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were crowned at London's Westminster Abbey Saturday morning, the first the U.K. has seen in 70 years, following the June 1953 ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

While Elizabeth's coronation was the first to be televised, Charles' big day also incorporated the additional factors of social media and streaming.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Charles had various members of his family by his side for the coronation, including son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, whose eldest son Prince George, 9, participated in the ceremony as a Page of HonourPrince Harry was also be in attendance, though his wife Meghan Markle stayed in California.

This article tagged under:

British Royal FamilyKing Charles IIICoronation
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us