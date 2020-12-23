Pennsylvania

Watch: Pennsylvania Fireman Saves Family Dog From Burning Barn

From his helmet camera, the firefighter is seen ripping off a window with his hands, pulling out the glass and the frame until he could climb inside the barn

The amazing rescue of a family dog was caught on a firefighter’s helmet camera this week.

Firefighter Ryan Balmer was responding to a fire in Warwick Township, Penn. last Saturday night.

A man told Balmer his dog was inside the barn and without hesitation, Balmer ran to the burning barn and called to the dog, Samba, from a window. The dog appeared to be too scared and backed away.

That's when Balmer started ripping off the window with his hands, pulling out the glass and the frame until he could climb inside the barn.

Still unable to convince the dog to jump out the window, Balmer picked up the dog and lifted him through the window to safety.

Video shows the dog running through the snow to his very thankful family.

Samba is doing well.

