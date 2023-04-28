SPACEX

SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket Carrying 2 Communications Satellites

SpaceX launched two satellites for the telecom company SES on Friday and landed a rocket at sea.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying SES' O3b mPower 3 and 4 satellites lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Friday around 6:12 p.m. ET.

The Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth just under nine minutes after liftoff, according to Space.com. It came in for a vertical touchdown on the SpaceX droneship Just Read the Instructions, which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast.

The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, will continue hauling O3b mPower 3 and 4 to medium-Earth orbit. The two satellites are scheduled to be deployed seven minutes apart about two hours after launch.

