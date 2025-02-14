Super Bowl
Live Updates

Recap: Eagles celebrate Super Bowl victory with parade down Broad Street

The Eagles hoisted their second-ever Lombardi Trophy Friday in front of a crowd of thousands.

By Brooke Destra

What to Know

  • The Eagles dismantled the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22, and celebrated Friday with a parade down Broad Street.
  • This was the second time in eight years the Eagles made their way to the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps with the Lombardi Trophy to deliver speeches to thousands of fans.
  • NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC10 streamed the entire parade with speeches from Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni and more. If you missed any of the moments, you can watch here.

The Eagles are Super Bowl champions! Follow along for live updates of the parade in Philly and watch fans celebrate.

