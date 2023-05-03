Watch the Dramatic Rescue After Bees Swarm a Mom Stung More Than 75 Times While Saving Her Children

An outdoor photo shoot for one Arizona family resulted in a 911 call and a trip to the hospital after a mother was stung over 75 times by a swarm of bees.

The unidentified mother rushed to protect her children and immediately put them into their SUV but was left vulnerable to the swarm.

"The mother’s quick thinking saved the children from being stung," the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority said.

The family was outdoors taking photos when the bees attacked, the authority said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

In a 911 call, the woman’s mother is heard pleading for help.

“Please hurry,” she said. “Please hurry. My daughter can’t get into the car. She’s being attacked by bees.”

In video posted to Facebook, crews from the authority and the City of Buckeye Fire Department spray the SUV with foam to calm the bees so they can rescue the children. Firefighters can seen racing them to the safety of the fire truck.

The children were uninjured. The mother was taken to a hospital and has since recovered.

And if you’re attacked by bees?

“Getting inside to a safe place is key,” the post says. “Run in a straight line, cover your face, and get to shelter. Never get into water and do not fight the bees.”