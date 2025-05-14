Autos

Waymo recalls more than 1,200 driverless vehicles after minor crashes

The NHTSA said that Waymo has updated the software free of charge, and all affected vehicles were repaired by Dec. 26, 2024

Waymo recalled hundreds of its driverless vehicles after crashes into road barriers such as chains and gates, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday.

Waymo, a subsidiary of Google based in Mountain View, California, recalled more than 1,200 5th Generation Automated Driving Systems with software versions released before a Nov. 7, 2024, software release, the NHTSA said.

In its recall notice, the federal agency added that Waymo has updated the software free of charge, and all affected vehicles were repaired by Dec. 26, 2024.

According to a CNBC report, Waymo said it was aware of 16 collisions with chains, gates and other barriers between 2022 and late 2024. The company filed a report with the NHTSA saying those crashes did not result in any injuries.

Waymo vehicle owners can contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, or visit www.nhtsa.gov for more information.

