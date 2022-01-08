‘We Can't Give Up': Maya Millete's Family Hosts Vigil One Year After Disappearance

As they have done countless times, Maya Millete’s family and friends gathered at Chula Vista Community Park to pray for answers in the mother’s disappearance. This time, though, the group observed a painful milestone.

“It's been one year and we haven't found her yet,” said Richard Drouaillet, Maya Millete’s brother-in-law.

The past 12 months have been a nightmare for Maya's family.

“No sleep, stressed out, unbearable moments where you feel like you just want to give up,” said Drouaillet.

Since her disappearance they've searched for her tirelessly, dedicating all their time and energy to finding her.

“We don't want to have my sister's case go cold,” said Maricris Drouaillet, Maya’s sister. “We want to find her.”

Their strength, they say, comes from the community's endless support.

“[It comes from] Prayers, God, and the community coming together sending us prayers and messages of strength,” said Richard Drouaillet. “They tell us, ‘we can do this, we have to do this together.”

Present at the vigil were relatives, friends, and countless community members who have joined in the family's efforts to help find the missing mother.

Songs, prayers, and a balloon release made part of the event. All in Maya's honor.

The family still holding out hope that Maya will be found.

“We can't give up,” said Richard Drouaillet. “We can't give up on our sister, we can't give up on her kids. We’ll bring her home hopefully in God's time.”

