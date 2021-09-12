‘We've Done Everything We Can': South Lake Tahoe Begins Road to Recovery Following Caldor Fire

The lake is no longer crystal clear and most of the businesses remain closed, but South Lake Tahoe is slowly, if cautiously, coming back to life in the shadow of the devastating Caldor Fire that has already claimed 800 homes.

Fire officials remained on high alert this week as thunderstorms swept through the region this week, threatening to stymie containment efforts and slow down repopulation plans.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Since it erupted Aug. 14, the wildfire has devoured more than 218,000 acres and destroyed a total of 1,000 structures in the Sierra Nevada. It was 65 percent as of Saturday, and some 10,000 people are still not able to return home.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.