What Is Berberine, the Supplement Dubbed ‘Nature's Ozempic' on Social Media?

Social media users claim the compound helped them lose weight. Does it actually work?

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr. | NBC NEWS

A dietary supplement called berberine is gaining momentum on social media for its weight loss effects, even being referred to by some as “nature’s Ozempic,” in reference to the popular drug that can help people shed pounds. 

Users say berberine, which is found in a number of plants, including barberry plants, helps curb appetite and improve blood sugar levels, resulting in weight loss. Google searches for “berberine” began to increase at the end of March before they spiked in late May.

Berberine is rising in popularity as demand increases for medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, known for their weight loss effects.

Ozempic and Wegovy are part of a class of drugs called GLP-1 agonists, which mimic a hormone that helps reduce food intake and appetite. They are highly effective, but they are in short supply in the U.S. They are also expensive — around $1,000 or more out of pocket — and need to be prescribed by a doctor.

By comparison, berberine appears to be widely available online, and it usually ranges in price from $15 to $40 for a month’s supply. 

