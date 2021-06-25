UFOs

UFO Report: Gov't Can't Explain 143 of 144 Mysterious Flying Objects, Blames Limited Data

Congress late last year instructed the director of national intelligence to provide “a detailed analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena data” from multiple agencies

By Nomaan Merchant and Calvin Woodward

The U.S. government can't explain 143 of the 144 cases of unidentified flying objects reported by military planes, according to a highly anticipated intelligence report released Friday.

That report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, was meant to shed light on the mystery of those dozens of flying objects, spotted between 2004 and 2021, but instead said it didn't have adequate data to put all but one of them into a category.

"We have no clear indications that there is any non-terrestrial explanation for them — but we will go wherever the data takes us," a senior U.S. government official told NBC News ahead of the report's release Friday.

