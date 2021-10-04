fleet week

What to Know: San Francisco Fleet Week Events

From the Blue Angels to the parade of ships, here's a guide for this year's San Francisco Fleet Week events, including when and where they're happening

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco Fleet Week is back.

The fall tradition will be highlighted by the Blue Angels taking to the skies over the weekend, but there are plenty of other events to check out.

Explore the guide below to learn more about some of the Fleet Week events.

Air Show

Look up above San Francisco Bay to watch a spectacular aerial display featuring the Blue Angels, a United Airlines 777, a Red Bull helicopter and much more.

Parade of Ships

Watch a massive fleet of ships pass under the Golden Gate Bridge and head for their ports in the Bay.

  • When: 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8
  • Where: San Francisco waterfront (the parade can be seen along the water from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Bay Bridge)

Ship Tours

Climb aboard an array of ships to see what it's like to be a sailor in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard.

  • When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, Thursday, Oct. 7, Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10; 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11
  • Where: Port of San Francisco - Embarcadero (Pier 30/32 and Pier 35)
  • Additional details: Everyone must wear a face mask when on a U.S. Navy vessel

Honor Our Fallen Concert

Pay tribute to the U.S. service members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice by attending the Honor Our Fallen concert led by the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Marine Division Band.

For information about other Fleet Week events, visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website.

