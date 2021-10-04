San Francisco Fleet Week is back.

The fall tradition will be highlighted by the Blue Angels taking to the skies over the weekend, but there are plenty of other events to check out.

Explore the guide below to learn more about some of the Fleet Week events.

Air Show

Look up above San Francisco Bay to watch a spectacular aerial display featuring the Blue Angels, a United Airlines 777, a Red Bull helicopter and much more.

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10

Where: Marina Green

Marina Green Tickets: Air show tickets are available via the San Francisco Fleet Week website.

Parade of Ships

Watch a massive fleet of ships pass under the Golden Gate Bridge and head for their ports in the Bay.

When: 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8

11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 Where: San Francisco waterfront (the parade can be seen along the water from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Bay Bridge)

Ship Tours

Climb aboard an array of ships to see what it's like to be a sailor in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard.

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, Thursday, Oct. 7, Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10; 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11

Where: Port of San Francisco - Embarcadero (Pier 30/32 and Pier 35)

Port of San Francisco - Embarcadero (Pier 30/32 and Pier 35) Additional details: Everyone must wear a face mask when on a U.S. Navy vessel

Honor Our Fallen Concert

Pay tribute to the U.S. service members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice by attending the Honor Our Fallen concert led by the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Marine Division Band.

When: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6

6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 Where: Herbst Theatre at San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center

Herbst Theatre at San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center Tickets: The concert is free and open to the public. Due to limited seating, people are encouraged to make reservations in advance. Reservations for the Honor Our Fallen concert can be made via the San Francisco Fleet Week website.

For information about other Fleet Week events, visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website.