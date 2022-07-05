What We Know About the Victims in the Illinois Parade Mass Shooting

Details are beginning to emerge about the victims killed and wounded in the mass shooting at the Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday.

A gunman opened fire from a rooftop along the parade route, killing at least six people and "seriously" wounding more than three dozen others.

A person of interest wanted in connection with the shooting is in custody, police announced Monday evening.

Here's what we know so far about the victims. (For the latest developments on what happened, click here.)

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Nicolas Toledo

Nicolas Toledo, 78, was identified as one of the victims fatally shot in Highland Park's mass shooting.

His son, Alejo Toledo, confirmed he was killed in the shooting. His granddaughter also posted that her grandfather was among the fatalities.

"Please hold your family tight and appreciate every moment with your loved ones," Kimberly Rangel wrote on Facebook.

Another granddaughter, Xochil Toledo, who was with her family at the parade, told the Chicago Sun-Times her grandfather had only gone to the parade because his family didn't want to leave him at home alone.

She said he was "happy" watching the parade go by before gunshots rang out and he was shot three times, telling the publication he "was the one who saved all of our lives."

Xochil Toledo reported her father tried to shield her grandfather and was shot in the arm. Her boyfriend was also shot in the back.

"What was suppose to be a fun family day turned into a horrific nightmare for us all," Xochil Toledo wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Not only was Nicolas a loving man, creative, adventurous and funny. As a family we are broken, and numb. Our condolences go out to all the other families who lost a love one today. But today Nicolas is our guardian angel."

Nicolas Toledo was a father to eight and "grandfather to many," she wrote. According to the Sun-Times, he had come to Illinois to visit his family about two months ago, but stayed because of injuries he had suffered after being hit by a car a couple years ago in Highland Park.

Jacki Sundheim

Jacki Sundheim was also identified among the victims.

Her synagogue, North Shore Congregation Israel, said she was a "cherished member" of their staff for decades, writing "there are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones."

"It is with immeasurable sadness that we let you know that our beloved Jacki Sundheim was one of the victims murdered today at the Highland Park Parade," NSCI wrote on its website. "Jacki was a lifelong congregant of NSCI and a cherished member of NSCI’s staff team for decades. Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her early days teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow as our Events and B'nei Mitzvah Coordinator -- all of this with tireless dedication."

Wounded Victims

Doctors from NorthShore Highland Park Hospital said 25 of their patients "sustained gunshot wound injuries." Nineteen patients were treated and discharged. Ages of patients range between 8 and 85 years old. As many as five of the victims are kids.

NorthShore University HealthSystem confirmed just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday that a total of 38 people sought treatment from their hospitals following the shooting. By Tuesday morning, eight patients were still receiving treatment. The hospital had no updates on their conditions.

The Chicago Teachers Union reports Dever Elementary teacher Zoe Kolpack and her husband were among the victims wounded in the shooting. "They were with their two children, who were unharmed," the union wrote while sharing a fundraising page for the family.

Bystanders captured the moment shots were fired at the Highland Park, Illinois Fourth of July parade on TikTok.

Bystanders captured the moment shots were fired at the Highland Park, Illinois Fourth of July parade on TikTok.

How to Help

For resources on how to help the victims and the community, click here.