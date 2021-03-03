San Francisco

When Will San Francisco's Cable Cars Start Running Again? Here's a Timeline

By NBC Bay Area staff

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency on Wednesday announced a timeline for getting the city's famed cable cars back on track.

Service on the Powell-Hyde line, between Market Street and Fisherman's Wharf, will resume in the fall, just ahead of the holidays.

It's unclear when service will resume on the California and Powell-Mason lines.

F line streetcar service will resume in May, and it will operate seven days a week.

"In the meantime, we have a lot of work ahead of us before service returns: retraining operators, hiring line inspectors, and preparing our infrastructure to accommodate daily ridership again," SFMTA said in a statement.

Cable car service was shut down last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

