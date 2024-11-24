While Thanksgiving is still several days away, it's time to start planning -- if you haven't already.

That's if you're going to cook a magnificent meal with all of the sides, desserts and who can forget -- turkey.

And if you haven't started the thawing process yet -- don't worry. There may still be enough time to safely thaw your turkey so it's ready for your Thanksgiving meal -- depending on how big your bird is.

Unsure which thawing method to choose?

Instructions for two recommended options can be found below:

How long to thaw a turkey in the refrigerator

Refrigerator thawing is the preferred method, Butterball says, and the least labor-intensive. But it requires more time.

Butterball recommends at least one day of thawing for every four pounds of turkey. That means, for a 12-pound turkey, you'll be thawing it in the refrigerator for three days.

The turkey should be thawed breast side up and kept in its original, unopened wrapper, on a tray in the fridge, which must be at 40-degrees Fahrenheit or below.

According to Butterball, the turkey should be used within four days after fridge thawing.

How long to thaw a turkey using the cold water method

Cold water thawing takes less time than refrigerator thawing, Butterball says, but it requires more attention.

If you're using the cold water method, the turkey should be thawed breast side down in an unopened wrapper, with enough cold water to cover the turkey completely, Butterball said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends placing the turkey in a leakproof plastic bag in the sink.

"The bag will prevent the turkey juice from spreading in the kitchen," the CDC noted. "The bag also will prevent the turkey from absorbing water, which could make your cooked turkey runny."

Water should be changed every 30 minutes. If the turkey cannot be completely covered, rotate the bird every 30 minutes to keep it chilled, Butterball said.

According to experts, you can expect 30 minutes of thawing per pound of turkey using the cold water method. The turkey should be cooked immediately after thawing, the CDC said.

"Regardless of which turkey thawing method you choose, never thaw a turkey at room temperature," Butterball's website said. "You’re running low on time, try a Fresh Whole Turkey — they’re just as delicious and require little prep."

Additionally, the CDC notes that when a turkey stays out at room temperature for more than two hours, "It's temperature becomes unsafe even if the center is still frozen."

"Germs can grow rapidly in the 'danger zone' between 40°F and 140°F," the CDC said.