Where is Shohei Ohtani? These hilarious Tweets show where he's not

What started as an interesting report on Shohei Ohtani and his free agency speculation spiraled into an absolute mess on his whereabouts.

On Friday, Jon Morosi reported the two-way superstar was "en route" to Toronto. He specified Ohtani has not agreed to a deal with any major league team but would be traveling to Canada.

Shortly thereafter, national MLB reporters Bob Nightengale and Jon Heyman took to debunking Morosi's report. Both reported Ohtani was currently on the other side of North America at his home in Southern California.

That spiraled into a riveting and entertaining series of Tweets (X) from people confirming where Ohtani *isn't* to mock national reporters failing on several occasions to successfully report details on Ohtani's free agency.

Here are some funny ones:

