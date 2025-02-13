White House

White House says about 75K federal workers have accepted ‘deferred resignation' offer

The offer’s deadline closed on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled to end a temporary pause to the program put in place last week.

By Garrett Haake and Megan Lebowitz | NBC News

Trump
Getty

About 75,000 federal employees have accepted the White House's "deferred resignation" offer to resign but receive pay through September, according to a spokesperson for the Office of Personnel Management.

The offer's deadline closed on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled to end a temporary pause to the program.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

NBC News cannot independently verify the number of employees who took the White House's offer.

The number of federal employees who are reported to have taken the offer amounts to less than 5% of the federal workforce. The administration had set a higher expectation, hoping that 5-10% of the federal workforce would accept its offer. The number of employees who accepted the offer was first reported by Semafor.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In fiscal year 2023, the attrition rate of the federal workforce stood at 5.9%, according to the Partnership for Public Service.

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. allowed the resignation offer to proceed after having previously issued an order to temporarily halt the offer. O'Toole said in his Wednesday ruling that the unions that sued to stop the offer did not have the necessary legal standing to bring the case.

The Office of Personnel Management responded to O'Toole's Wednesday's decision, saying it was "pleased the court has rejected a desperate effort to strike down the Deferred Resignation Program."

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

space 3 hours ago

NASA says that, yes, an asteroid buzzing by in 2032 could hit Earth

NFL 5 hours ago

NFL wideout Kadarius Toney charged with assaulting a woman in Georgia

"As of 7:00 PM tonight, the program is now closed," said OPM spokesperson McLaurine Pinover in a statement. "There is no longer any doubt: the Deferred Resignation Program was both legal and a valuable option for federal employees. This program was carefully designed, thoroughly vetted, and provides generous benefits so federal workers can plan for their futures."

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

White HouseTrump Administrationpolitics
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us