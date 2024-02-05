Who is next in line to be king? Here's the line of succession for the British monarchy

Just moments after Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, questions surfaced over the future of the British monarchy.

Charles' diagnosis came after a prostate procedure he underwent last month, the palace announced Monday, though it did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with or the stage.

The diagnosis is not related to the benign prostate condition, officials said.

The palace said Charles began treatment Monday and will postpone public-facing duties for the time being.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," Buckingham Palace said. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Still, that didn't stop many from asking "what's next?"

Charles became king after his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died in 2022.

Now, his sons and grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy.

Here are the first 15 people in order of succession:

1. Prince William, the elder son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is married to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Their three children follow him in the line of succession.

2. Prince George of Cambridge, born in July 2013.

3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born in May 2015.

4. Prince Louis of Cambridge, born in April 2018.

5. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana.

6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019.

7. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born in June 2021.

8. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second-eldest son.

9. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

10. Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021.

11. Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Sarah’s younger daughter.

12. August Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in February 2021.

13. Prince Edward, the queen and Philip’s youngest child.

14. James, Viscount Severn, the younger child of Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

15. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Edward and Sophie’s daughter.