Who Is Replacing Simone Biles in Vault and Uneven Bars?

After Simone Biles exited the team final and individual all-around final at the Olympics earlier this week, USA Gymnastics has announced she will withdraw from the event finals for the vault and uneven bars at Tokyo.

After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam. pic.twitter.com/kWqgZJK4LJ — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 31, 2021

In a series of Instagram Stories Friday, Biles explained she is currently experiencing "the twisties," which usually take about two weeks for her to get over. Biles emphasized that her "mind and body" are out of sync.

The six-time Olympic medalist has received support from around the world for choosing to prioritize her mental and physical health. On Wednesday Biles took to Twitter to thank those who have shown their support.

the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before. 🤍 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 29, 2021

Now that Biles has officially withdrawn from both vault and uneven bars, two other gymnasts will now have a chance at Olympic gold.

Who will replace Simone Biles in vault?

MyKayla Skinner, an American who was competing as an individual, will get Biles' spot in the vault final. She had the fourth-best score in qualifying but did not advance to the eight-woman final because only two athletes from any country are allowed in the final. Now that Biles has officially withdrawn, Skinner and Jade Carey will represent Team USA.

Skinner has a chance to turn what was a disappointing trip to Tokyo into an incredible Olympic story. She participated in the qualifying round at the Tokyo Olympics as an individual competitor rather than in a team event. Needing a top-eight finish to continue in the Games, she placed 10th, seemingly ending her time in Tokyo.

Having already announced on Instagram that this would be her last competition before she retired, Skinner was "heartbroken" after failing to qualify.

Heart broken💔 but feeling sooo humbled and blessed for the amazing performance I had tonight! You have all brought me to tears thanks for being my biggest cheerleaders! Love u all😘 xoxo myk — MyKayla Skinner (Harmer) (@mykaylaskinner) July 25, 2021

Skinner will now replace Simone Biles in the vault final on Sunday with a chance to claim another Olympic medal for Team USA.

Who will replace Simone Biles in uneven bars?

Melanie de Jesus Dos Santos of France will replace Biles. Two Russians scored higher than she did but cannot advance because two of their teammates qualified ahead of them.

De Jesus Dos Santos is a three-time French national all-around champion and the 2019 European all-around champion.