Who is the FSU shooter? Son of deputy identified as suspect in deadly shooting

The suspect who opened fire at Florida State University on Thursday, killing at least two people and injuring several others, is a 20-year-old and the son of a longtime sheriff's deputy, officials said.

Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil identified the suspect as Phoenix Ikner, who is also believed to be a current FSU student.

"The alleged shooter was also a long-standing member of the Leon County Sheriff's Office citizen advisory, or youth advisory council," McNeil said. "So he has been steeped in the Leon County Sheriff's Office family, engaged in a number of training programs that we have."

Officials said the 20-year-old suspect is the son of a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy.

McNeil did not name the suspect's parent, but said she has been in the department for over 18 years and that her service to the community has been "exceptional."

"Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons, and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene," he said.

It's unclear if the suspect had access to any other weapons.

Officials said police were able to quickly apprehend the suspect, who was also transported to the hospital.

"This event is tragic in more ways than you people can fathom from a law enforcement perspective," McNeil said. "But I will tell you this: We will make sure that we do everything we can to prosecute and make sure that we send a message to folks that this will not be tolerated here in Leon County, and I dare say across the state and across this nation."

