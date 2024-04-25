Why ARK Invest thinks it's an ‘amazing time' to invest in cutting-edge tech

By Emily Glass,CNBC

Beata Zawrzel | Nurphoto | Getty Images

ARK Invest is betting big on private tech companies.

"It's an amazing time to invest in innovation," the firm's chief futurist, Brett Winton, told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week. "Both venture exposures and public innovation companies are incredibly well valued today to take a long-term investment." 

Winton worked with the ARK Invest team to create the ARK Venture Fund (ARKVX), a closed end interval fund, in September 2022.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Closed-end interval funds allow investors to invest in private companies at their net asset value at any time, regardless of market volatility. Investors can then sell back to the fund quarterly during specific time frames. 

According to ARK Invest's website, the fund's largest private holdings as of April 10 were Epic Games, SpaceX, Freenome and Anthropic.

"Interval funds were designed specifically to allow everyday investors to invest in less liquid assets," Winton said. "You don't have to be an accredited investor … and you get to invest at the net asset value."

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Technology 54 mins ago

Net neutrality restored as FCC votes to regulate Internet providers

TikTok 2 hours ago

A dad records his young son's interaction with teens at the trampoline park, and people are loving it

As of Thursday's close, the ARK Venture Fund was up 29% since its inception date. However, it's off more than 7% year to date.

Disclaimer

Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us