Thousands of ChatGPT users across the country who had trouble using the app flocked to social media Tuesday morning, looking for answers.

OpenAI acknowledged it has been experiencing issues with ChatGPT. After six hours of looking into the problem, OpenAI says it "identified the root cause for the issue causing elevated errors and latency."

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Some progress has been made but it's not clear how long it will take for the issue to be fixed.

"We are seeing continued recovery across API and ChatGPT. We will provide further updates as progress is made," OpenAI said in an early afternoon update.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As of 1 p.m. ET, the elevated error rates issue leading to "degraded performance" was ongoing.

Most of the problems seemed centralized in the New York City area, according to Down Detector's map, but posts on X and other social media indicated a more widespread outage, mainly in other metropolitan cities like Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

More than 300 million people use ChatGPT a week, the company has said. According to Yahoo Finance, users submit more than a billion messages daily on the platform, which launched in 2022.