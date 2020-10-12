Wife of Pennsylvania's Lt. Governor Called Racist Slur at Grocery Store

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, wife to Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, said she was subject to a racist verbal attack at a grocery store near her home outside Pittsburgh, NBC News reports.

“I ran to the local grocery store and was met by and verbally assaulted by this woman who repeatedly told me I do not belong here,” she wrote on Twitter.

In a short video she posted of part of the incident, an unidentified woman is seen pulling down her mask in a parking lot and calling her a racist slur. Fetterman, a Brazilian immigrant who was formerly undocumented, said the attack began inside the store after the woman recognized her.

“She said, ‘There’s that n-word that Fetterman married. You don’t belong here. No one wants you here. You don’t belong here,’” Fetterman told The Washington Post. “The fact that she was so comfortable and bold to just do it to my face with an audience...that was really scary.”

