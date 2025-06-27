severe weather

Wild video shows tornado ripping apart homes in Florida neighborhood

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Ring camera captured a house being ripped off its foundation after a tornado swept through a Florida neighborhood.

The incident happened Wednesday in Largo, in Pinellas County near Clearwater.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The video shows debris flying in the air, walls caving in and even roofs ripping off trailer homes.

Tornadoes Jun 21

A tornado that swept through a rural town in North Dakota left at least 3 people dead

Tornadoes May 19

Infant girl, family survive after Texas tornado carries their home onto neighbor's yard

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

National Weather Service officials said a survey indicated EF-1 damage in the area with maximum winds of 90 mph and a 2-mile path.

Numerous structures were damaged, but no injuries were reported, the NWS said.

This article tagged under:

severe weatherFloridaCaught on Camera
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us