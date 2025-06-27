Wild video shows tornado ripping apart homes in Florida neighborhood

A Ring camera captured a house being ripped off its foundation after a tornado swept through a Florida neighborhood.

The incident happened Wednesday in Largo, in Pinellas County near Clearwater.

The video shows debris flying in the air, walls caving in and even roofs ripping off trailer homes.

National Weather Service officials said a survey indicated EF-1 damage in the area with maximum winds of 90 mph and a 2-mile path.

Numerous structures were damaged, but no injuries were reported, the NWS said.