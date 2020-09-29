'Will You Shut Up, Man': Interruptions Abound in First Trump-Biden Debate

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden spent their entire first presidential debate interrupting each other Tuesday night.

Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to retain control of the debate on multiple occasions. At one point, Wallace said to Trump, "Please, you have raised an issue. Let the vice president answer."

Both candidates consistently interrupted each other over the course of the debate, which was hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. At one point, Biden said, "Would you shut up, man."

Wallace briefly put the debate on hold to address the interruptions.

"I think the country would be better served if we allow both people to speak with fewer interruptions. I'm appealing to you, sir, to do that," Wallace said to Trump.

"Well, and him, too," Trump said about Biden.

"Well, frankly, you've been doing more interrupting," Wallace said.

Comedian Hannibal Burress tweeted an audio remix of Biden's punch line. By 10:05 p.m., the Biden campaign began selling "Will You Shut Up, Man" t-shirts on Twitter.

President Donald Trump was asked if reporting by the New York Times that he only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 was true. Trump denied the reporting, saying he paid “millions” in federal income taxes.

Here are highlights from the debate interruptions, in no particular order:

"Let him answer," Wallace said.

"He doesn't want to answer the question," Trump stated.

“It’s hard to get any word in with this clown,” said Biden.

"The country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions," said Wallace.

"I brought back football," said Trump.

"We can keep talking," Wallace said.

“Send in the national guard,” Trump said.

“You are the worst president America has ever had," said Biden.

“Antifa is a dangerous radical group,” said Trump.

"He blew it," Biden said.

"Don't ever use the word smart with me," Trump stated.

"Keep yapping," Biden said.

"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by," said Trump.

“He wouldn’t know a suburb if he took a wrong turn,” said Biden.

"You make up a lot of things," Trump said.

"He's Putin's puppy," Biden stated.

"It's been an interesting hour and a half," Wallace said in his closing remarks.

Social media users reacted to the interruptions throughout the debate.

This is the worst Verzuz ever #Debates2020 — Robin Thede (@robinthede) September 30, 2020

America, this president has shown his ass tonight. He does not deserve to sit in that chair behind the Resolute Desk; nor does he deserve the respect afforded his predecessors--he has not earned it. His performance tonight disgraced the American people. #Debates2020 — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) September 30, 2020

Most memorable lines from this #2020PresidentialDebate debacle: “Will you shut up man” “Stupid Bastards” “I brought back football” “Stop yapping” and “They found ballots in the creek.” #Debate2020 pic.twitter.com/aivPpUxmLW — Dianne Sherman (@dsherman2407) September 30, 2020

So, if you're undecided after this debate? Walk into traffic. Ha ha! Just kidding. But seriously walk into traffic. #Debates2020 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 30, 2020

In tonight’s presidential debate the President said the “Portland Sheriff” supports him. As the Multnomah County Sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him. — Mike Reese (@SheriffReese) September 30, 2020

“will you shut up man” has simply made my entire night pic.twitter.com/0SYEljIKTn — 🧘🏽‍♀️ (@tr1nityy) September 30, 2020

This should be the end of the debates for this year — 2 more of these is only a net negative for the country.#Debates2020 — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace should never moderate another presidential debate. Ever.#Debates2020 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 30, 2020

singlehandedly the best comedy show of the decade #Debates2020 — isra hirsi (@israhirsi) September 30, 2020

Whomever the next moderator is should be able to cut the mic of the other candidate during the two minutes that one candidate is given to speak. #Debates2020 — April (@ReignOfApril) September 30, 2020

Every Republican needs to take off work on Election Day.



Sign up to be an Election Day Worker.



We need eyes & ears inside polling locations to ensure a fair election.



Don’t wake up on November 4th wishing you had done more.#Debates2020 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 30, 2020

After watching the debate I’m just speechless. The key takeaway is exactly what Vice President Joe Biden addressed in his closing remarks, we must get out and vote!! Especially Black and Latino communities! #BidenHarris #Debates2020 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 30, 2020

President Trump is beating both Joe Biden & Chris Wallace. #Debates2020 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 30, 2020

joe please put “will you shut up man” on your yard signs i’ll take 47 pic.twitter.com/03f3fRWQBC — black lives still matter (@jcolesdandruff) September 30, 2020

Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacy tonight and instead told white supremacists to "stand by"



He told them to stand by.



He wants violence in the streets.



He wants a civil war after November 3. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 30, 2020