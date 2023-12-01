Palo Alto

Window-washing superheroes lift spirits at children's hospital in Palo Alto

By NBC Bay Area staff

Superheroes joined forces at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto Friday morning to not only clean windows, but to bring smiles to the young patients.

Batman, Flash, Mr. Incredible and Spiderman waved to and interacted with the children as they cleaned the windows.

"It’s amazing to see the kids’ faces light up when they’re surprised to see their favorite character pop up out of nowhere,” Stanford Medicine Children’s Health spokesperson Elizabeth Valente said in a statement. “Some children admitted to the hospital feel vulnerable and powerless. This opportunity makes them feel powerful and helps bring a small distraction to the real reason why they are admitted to the hospital."

