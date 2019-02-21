Photos: You Wear Winter Well, Yosemite National Park Published at 5:45 am on February 21, 2019 Published at 5:45 am on February 21, 2019 California's natural wonder is covered in a fresh blanket of snow with more on the way this week. See the sights that are wowing winter visitors at Yosemite National Park. 10 photos 1/10 AP Fog covers the El Capitan landmark in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) 2/10 Marissa Guskin Water comes down Bridalveil falls in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) 3/10 AP A visitors takes pictures of a winter scene in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) 4/10 WESH The sun peaks behind a fog-covered landscape in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) 5/10 Cristina Ramon A snowman is placed on a snow covered meadow in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) 6/10 AP Fog covers the El Capitan landmark, top, as snow falls in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) 7/10 WESH Dan Kurtzman, of San Francisco, stands on a mound of snow to get a better view of a snow-covered landscape in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) 8/10 AP Laura Kurtzman, left, of San Francisco, gets into a snowball fight with her son Joel in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) 9/10 AP A visitor walks down the steps of the snow-covered Yosemite Community Church in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) 10/10 AP Visitors play in the snow in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) 0 More Photo Galleries CES 2020 in Pictures PICTURES: Stars Attend Golden Globes After Parties See Inside: ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Sells Sunset Strip Home for Nearly $2.2M Photos: ICE Deports US Army Officer’s Mom