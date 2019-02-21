Photos: You Wear Winter Well, Yosemite National Park

California's natural wonder is covered in a fresh blanket of snow with more on the way this week. See the sights that are wowing winter visitors at Yosemite National Park.

10 photos
1/10
AP
Fog covers the El Capitan landmark in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
2/10
Marissa Guskin
Water comes down Bridalveil falls in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
3/10
AP
A visitors takes pictures of a winter scene in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
4/10
WESH
The sun peaks behind a fog-covered landscape in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
5/10
Cristina Ramon
A snowman is placed on a snow covered meadow in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
6/10
AP
Fog covers the El Capitan landmark, top, as snow falls in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
7/10
WESH
Dan Kurtzman, of San Francisco, stands on a mound of snow to get a better view of a snow-covered landscape in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
8/10
AP
Laura Kurtzman, left, of San Francisco, gets into a snowball fight with her son Joel in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
9/10
AP
A visitor walks down the steps of the snow-covered Yosemite Community Church in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
10/10
AP
Visitors play in the snow in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

More Photo Galleries

CES 2020 in Pictures
CES 2020 in Pictures
PICTURES: Stars Attend Golden Globes After Parties
PICTURES: Stars Attend Golden Globes After Parties
See Inside: ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Sells Sunset Strip Home for Nearly $2.2M
See Inside: ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Sells Sunset Strip Home for Nearly $2.2M
Photos: ICE Deports US Army Officer’s Mom
Photos: ICE Deports US Army Officer’s Mom
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us